Three Indiana University of Pennsylvania women will share their reflections on what effect the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s had on their decisions to participate in social justice and social action activities.
Assistant vice president for student affairs Malaika Turner, associate professor of music education Laura Ferguson and co-director of sustainability studies Susan Comfort will share their experiences and knowledge of the movement initiated by the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
The Zoom webinar, offered by the American Association of University Women — Indiana County, will be held Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Turner holds a bachelor’s degree in communications media, a master’s degree in adult education and communications technology and a doctorate in communications media and instructional technology from IUP.
She has been a guest presenter at conferences and workshops, offering presentations on “The Increasing Value of a Multicultural Center at a PWI,” “Because I Said I Would,” “Digital Natives and Online Learning,” “How the Church Impacts African American Studies at a Predominantly White Institution,” and “Navigating, Networking, and Thriving as a Black Professional in Predominantly White Spaces.”
In addition, she is co-director of the Frederick Douglass Institute at IUP.
Ferguson is a specialist in general music with particular research interests in children’s expressive movements to music. Ferguson’s interest in jazz, technology and all things that are general music continues to play an important role in her teaching, both at IUP and in workshops across the country.
Her innovative use of technology in the classroom was recognized by a faculty teaching award during her first year at IUP and continues to be a vital aspect of her teaching. A former Down-Beat award winner for “Best Collegiate Vocal Jazz Recording,” she continues to perform regularly in the immediate area with Ferguson and Friends jazz combo.
Holder of a doctorate from the University of Texas at Austin, Comfort’s research and teaching interests include postcolonial and third-world studies (especially Anglophone South Asian and Caribbean literatures); feminist and queer ecologies; and Environmental Justice. She also teaches in the women and gender studies program.
Join the Zoom meeting at https://tinyurl.com/57r76w4m, Meeting ID: 419 686 0685. Passcode: Aauw.