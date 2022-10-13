The American Association of University Women – Indiana County Branch and IUP are jointly sponsoring a free concert Oct. 28 that will feature music outlining AAUW’s public policy initiatives.
Titled “Indivisible with Liberty and Justice For All,” the 7:30 p.m. program in Sarah Mantel Recital Hall, 126 Cogswell Hall, will feature soprano Dr. Mary Logan-Hastings, IUP professor of voice, singing “Lady of the Harbor,” a song that emphasizes the need to improve women’s economic security. The song sets the final quote of Emma Lazarus’ 1883 sonnet on the Statue of Liberty: “Give me your tired, your poor, Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, The wretched refuse of your teeming shore. Send these, the homeless, tempest-tost to me, I lift my lamp beside the golden door!”
Championing AAUW’s support of universal healthcare, soprano Julianne Laird, Indiana High School director of orchestra and chorus, will sing Jean Ritchie’s “West Virginia Mine Disaster” emphasizing the need for workmen’s compensation for families plagued with industrial hazards like black lung disease and mine disasters. Ritchie’s song foreshadows the need for comprehensive benefits including reproductive health care, paid family leave, and safe, livable, and affordable housing.
IUP music professor emerita Dr. Susan Wheatley will play a 1906 ragtime piece to draw attention to AAUW’s call for open and fair elections accessible to all regardless of gender or race. Wheatley says, “‘Pickles and Peppers’ rag, was a U.S. presidential campaign song composed by Adaline Shepherd before she or any woman could even vote in an election.”
AAUW’s emphasis on voting rights in an historical context has relevance. A performance of a four-hand piano piece, “Gallery Suite,” composed by Daniel Perlongo, IUP professor emeritus of composition, and inspired by Jacob Lawrence’s American Struggle series paintings, points out that other groups were also not guaranteed the vote by the first Constitutional Convention. Perlongo and Wheatley will perform the piano suite while showing Lawrence’s paintings that comment on the non-voting roles relegated to American slaves and First Nation peoples by America’s founders.
Highlighting AAUW’s advocacy for a strong public education that promotes gender diversity and addresses implicit biases, Laird has chosen African American composer Margaret Bonds’ art songs.
Laird emphasizes, “In her song-cycle Songs of the Seasons, Bonds sets poems by Langston Hughes, employing her unique classical compositional language. The cycle hints at a variety of styles from the rich African American musical tradition.
Margaret Bonds was one of the first African American women to be honored for her contributions to classical music, opening doors for women-of-color to be recognized as composers in their own right, without the limiting stereotypical expectations of spirituals and religious arrangements. Bonds’ legacy serves to inspire and educate all student composers in our schools, who now have opportunities for their compositions to be heard and performed, without fear of prejudice, harassment, or bullying.”
The soirée will close with a performance of Bond’s spiritual arrangement “He’s Got the Whole World in His Hand,” inspiring all to join AAUW in opposing all forms of discrimination and to support constitutional protection for women and girls as well as supporting the civil rights of all persons in our community.
Narration will be provided by Mary Jo Bowes, stage writer and director for the Indiana Players.
The program is offered in tribute to Dr. Sarah Mantel, a long-time member of AAUW and former director of IUP Opera and Musical Theater.