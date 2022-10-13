86480754

The American Association of University Women – Indiana County Branch and IUP are jointly sponsoring a free concert Oct. 28 that will feature music outlining AAUW’s public policy initiatives.

Titled “Indivisible with Liberty and Justice For All,” the 7:30 p.m. program in Sarah Mantel Recital Hall, 126 Cogswell Hall, will feature soprano Dr. Mary Logan-Hastings, IUP professor of voice, singing “Lady of the Harbor,” a song that emphasizes the need to improve women’s economic security. The song sets the final quote of Emma Lazarus’ 1883 sonnet on the Statue of Liberty: “Give me your tired, your poor, Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, The wretched refuse of your teeming shore. Send these, the homeless, tempest-tost to me, I lift my lamp beside the golden door!”

