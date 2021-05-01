April marked the official 20th anniversary of Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAM), but its history is even longer.
SAAM is about both awareness and prevention of sexual assault, harassment and abuse.
According to Audia Boyles, president of AAUW-Indiana County and executive director of The Alice Paul House, SAAM is about coordinating awareness and prevention efforts among all organizations dedicated to these goals.
All share the same common goals: to raise visibility about sexual assault and share how it can be prevented, whether that’s through education about healthy sexuality, consent or bystander intervention.
Denim Day is an international day to protest the myths about why women and girls are raped. People are encouraged to wear jeans or denim on the last Wednesday of April to raise awareness of rape and sexual assault.
Denim Day grew out of a 1998 Italian Supreme Court decision that overturned a rape conviction because the victim wore tight jeans.