AAUW members and Alice Paul House staff wore denim Wednesday for Sexual Assault Awareness Month. Front row, from left, are Pat Twinchek, Stephanie Marshall, Roxie Johnston, Paula Griffith, Ricki Little and Sam Burnatti. In the second row, from left, are Kelly Wentz, Patti Holmes, Mary Jo Bowes, Audia Boyles, Liz Griffiths and Kate Pompa. From left in the third row are Whitney Carmichael, Lori Woods, Jamie Boyles, Peggy Eyer, Alexandra Boyles, Cathy Schloemer, Henry Weeks, Jacqui Little and John Kopczyk.

 Submitted photo

April marked the official 20th anniversary of Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAM), but its history is even longer.

SAAM is about both awareness and prevention of sexual assault, harassment and abuse.

According to Audia Boyles, president of AAUW-Indiana County and executive director of The Alice Paul House, SAAM is about coordinating awareness and prevention efforts among all organizations dedicated to these goals.

All share the same common goals: to raise visibility about sexual assault and share how it can be prevented, whether that’s through education about healthy sexuality, consent or bystander intervention.

Denim Day is an international day to protest the myths about why women and girls are raped. People are encouraged to wear jeans or denim on the last Wednesday of April to raise awareness of rape and sexual assault.

Denim Day grew out of a 1998 Italian Supreme Court decision that overturned a rape conviction because the victim wore tight jeans.