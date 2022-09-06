Learn about how Title IX, in effect since 1972, changed high school and collegiate sports for girls and women at the Saturday, Sept. 17, presentation sponsored by the American Association of University Women-Indiana County Chapter.
AAUW member Dr. Lynne Alvine, IUP English professor emerita and a former basketball coach, will talk about her coaching life both before and after the passage of Title IX, including how Title IX changed the financial life of coaches of girls’ and women’s sports. She will also illustrate that this education amendment changed how women and girls were treated on the athletic field. The talk will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the First Unitarian Universalist Church of Indiana, 285 Twolick Drive. Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 prohibits sex (including pregnancy, sexual orientation and gender identity) discrimination in any education program or activity receiving federal financial assistance. Alvine will share information about the passing of Title IX in 1972, its changes across the past 50 years and its impact on the participation of women and girls in sports across the decades.