Four Indiana County women, one Indiana University of Pennsylvania student and one St. Francis University student will be honored at the annual dinner sponsored by the Indiana County branch of the American Association of University Women, at 5 p.m. April 27 at the College Lodge, 239 College Lodge Road, White Township.
Since 1987, the AAUW-Indiana branch has designated 170 county women as Notable Women for their volunteer and leadership contributions to their communities.
This program, unique to the Indiana branch, has been recognized by the national organization for its important recognition of the service activities of women in small and rural areas.
In addition, the university students will receive scholarships from AAUW.
Highlighting the theme for this year’s dinner, “Women in Unity,” the entertainment will be provided by 2021 Notable Woman recipient Dr. Julianne Laird and the Indiana Area High School Chamber of Strings ensemble.
They will perform a concert of music by women composers, including Florence Price, Princess Anna Amelia and IHS alumna Julie Buchanan.
To make a reservation for the potluck dinner, contact AAUW Membership Vice President Peggy Eyer at gar bgov@yahoo.com by Monday. Past Notable Women recipients are especially encouraged to attend. Please bring your favorite dish to share.
Donations will be accepted at the door to support AAUW’s mission and programs.
