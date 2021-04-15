Five Indiana County women will be honored at a virtual celebration sponsored by the Indiana County branch of the American Association of University Women at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Julianne Laird has shared her musical talents in service to Indiana County and beyond. Growi…
Dr. Ellen Chinn believes in doing what she can to help others, which keeps her very busy as …
In the words of Constanze Mozart, “Dancing is like dreaming with your feet.” Since 1976, Sha…
Having lived in Indiana for over 50 years, Sandra Jean Docktor Whitson has become well known…
Joyce Magee, who was nominated for this award in 2020, passed away July 14, and will be hono…
Since 1987, the AAUW-Indiana County Branch has designated 165 county women as Notable Women for their volunteer and leadership contributions to their communities.
This program, unique to the Indiana branch, has been recognized by the national organization for its important recognition of the service activities of women in our rural counties.
To join the celebration, go to: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87869975960?pwd =bVh5TlliamliTEl1Mz VBYlJIMjhYZz09.
The Zoom meeting ID is 878 6997 5960, and the Passcode is Aauw.
The event is open to the public.
If you would like to make a donation to support AAUW-IC’s philanthropy and scholarship fund, which supports Indiana County residents pursuing higher education opportunities, please make a check payable to: “AAUW” and send to Peggy Eyer Treasurer, AAUW-IC Treasurer, 2509 Oakland Ave., Indiana, PA 15701.
Donations of $5 or more will kindly be accepted.