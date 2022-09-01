The Westmoreland County chapter of Alliance of Bikers Aimed Toward Education donated $600 to the Clymer Borough Police Department to purchase protective vests Aug. 16 at the Clymer American Legion.
ABATE raised the funds during its Patriot Thunder Back the Blue ride, which traversed Indiana County, stopping in Clymer, on July 2. In the front, from left, are ABATE members Kasey Butler, Mike Peters and JR McMullen. In the back row, from left, are Casey Parker, Clymer police chief Charles Waller, Clymer officer Ryan Killeen, Westmoreland County ABATE coordinator Mark Barr and Indiana County ABATE coordinator Christine Rumbaugh.