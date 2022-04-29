To whom it may concern …
WILD WEATHER
The region endured another meteorological letdown with temperatures falling to the upper 20s late this week, a matter of days after a weekend of 80-plus temperatures and bright sunshine. The need to retrieve heavy jackets from the closets was a reality check: It is still April — albeit for two more days. Not that early May brings any guarantees of shutting down heating systems until the fall.
It was a short two years ago when the county, especially the eastern ridge, registered an accumulation of snow on Saturday, May 9, the day before Mother’s Day.
For this year, the Weather Channel promises the 70s on Monday then the 60s for the rest of the week. Mother’s Day is still more than a week away. All bets are off.
A LITTLE OFF THE TOP
Everyone has their own reasons for choosing a barber or beautician to do their hair, and there’s a certain level of trust in stylists whose own hair looks fabulous — even though, obviously, they didn’t do their own hairdo.
So, who does popular and well-coifed Homer City barber Joe Kosmack trust to keep him looking sharp?
That would be Abraham Kline, of Saltsburg, who is roughly a year into his formal training at the Barber School of Pittsburgh, and is in his first term as a member of Saltsburg Borough council.
Kline, readers may recall, was featured by Gazette staff writer Patrick Cloonan in an account of his decade-long fight against kidney failure and his selection for a life-saving transplant at the height of the coronavirus pandemic in June 2020.
A jack of many trades that has made him one of Saltsburg’s most familiar citizens, Kline said his fascination with hair cutting began when he was a youngster. A teddy bear was Kline’s first client.
Kline talked about his training on a recent Saturday in the Homer City barber shop, where he matched Kosmack in another of the critical skills for a successful small-town stylist: bantering with the line of customers waiting their turn in the chair.
He hasn’t been certified yet as a professional entitled to charge for his services, but when the time comes, Kline said he may have a chance to team up with his other mentor in Saltsburg: local barber P.J. Hruska, the president of the borough council.
Kosmack, who holds no political office, said he had no qualms about putting his hair in the hands of a barber-in-training.
“It’s only hair. It will grow back,” he said.
But Kosmack’s trust has been well-placed. His hair was perfect.
FLASHBACKS
Going back 45 years, April 29 was a Friday in 1977 and Gazette Managing Editor Bill Hastings noted in “Inside Indiana” that day’s grand opening celebration of Don Miller Shoes (formerly Ash Shoe Store) in the 700 block of Philadelphia Street. The venture still has a presence downtown: From 1977, Don Miller’s longtime owner Tony Boiano led his son onto the family footwear path.
The young Boiano is the Michael B of the self-named shoe store that opened in Townplace Victoria and has returned to the 700 block.
Left in the wake of the old-look downtown landscape were the long-running radio commercials advertising a faux-adversarial battle of rival businessmen “Terrible Tony” and “Rowdy Ray” (the late former 700 Shop owner Ray Stankiewicz) scrapping cooperatively for their shoppers’ dollars. ... Inside Indiana reported the annual Queen Evergreen pageant was set for the following evening at Homer-Center High School and the freshly crowned Christmas tree commodity representative was scheduled to appear Sunday (May 1, 1977) at the groundbreaking for John P. Saylor Park between Josephine and Black Lick. ... Hastings also mentioned in the column the ongoing construction of the new Mahoning Medical Center near Marion Center.
STIRRING UP DUST
Greg Kravetsky, of Armagh, new owner of the former Vennard’s Crossroads Convenience store and gas station at South Sixth Street (Route 954) and Lucerne Road has an opening day within sight. New fuel tanks have been installed, the driveway is being paved, pumps are due soon, the building has been enlarged and final touches on indoor and outdoor seating areas will soon get underway.
Environmental contractor Gary Cribbs said the site has undergone a major transition, a costly and time-consuming factor in the extensive renovation of the property. “We went from one of the worst sites I’ve ever seen to almost perfectly clean in about a year and a half,” Cribbs said, predicting that the site would meet all residential environmental standards for soil and groundwater “within a few months.” But if the stars and planets align just right, in terms of May bringing long stretches of warm, dry weather, Kravetsky — owner of Griffith’s Tavern on Route 56 and Kravetsky’s Convenience Store in Armagh — has his fingers crossed for Memorial Day or early June opening for business.
NOTABLE OBITS
... Dottie Rezzolla, 101, of White Township, the gregarious centenarian who shared tales of her Depression-era upbringing; her noted career as a merchandise buyer for Troutman’s, the once-booming anchor of the downtown Indiana business district; and her stateside work during World War II that brought “Rosie the Riveter” images to mind.
Dottie worked on a crew that built the trigger mechanisms for Little Boy and Fat Man — code names for the atomic bombs detonated over Hiroshima and Nagasaki in August 1945, putting an end to the Second World War, according to a profile published on her 100th birthday, May 20, 2020, in the Gazette (she was born on then-unknown Indiana kid Jimmy Stewart’s 12th birthday.)
Remembered with her late husband Richard as being among the founders of St. Thomas More University Parish, she lamented being widowed after 67 years of marriage. “That’s what I have to do, wait until the Lord calls me,” Rezzolla said. Per her faith, Dottie and Richard were reunited early Wednesday. She passed at her longtime Ben Franklin Road North home with family and caretakers at her side.
Funeral arrangements are by Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home in Indiana.
PURSUING TRIVIA
Kiwanis Club of Indiana raised about $3,500 through its annual trivia tournament April 22 at Rustic Lodge. Top scoring teams were Grand Slam, Whitmer’s Warriors and Friends in Jeopardy!, organizer Wayne Obitz reports. The true winners of the day, actually, are the kids and families of the Indiana area, the traditional beneficiaries of Kiwanis fundraising and volunteer activities. Kiwanis Trivia Night helps make the Back to School Bash a reality each summer. ... Disobedient Spirits, the craft distillery on Homer City’s Main Street, has joined the local pub-trivia circuit. Owner Dr. Robert Begg is the trivia master for games on the first and third Fridays each month.
YOUR WEEKEND CALENDAR
The Kids’ Community Theater takes place at the Indiana University of Pennsylvania campus, where parents write and kids act a made-from-scratch stage performance.
The two-day camp has the writing session set for 1 p.m. Saturday in the Oak Grove, and a whirlwind of rehearsals at 10 a.m. Sunday in Leonard Hall. The curtain goes up on the final product at 4 p.m. Sunday in Leonard’s Room 126. The “T.O.S.T. & Turned” organizing group president Kay Flood has more information at (724) 448-2592 or shzw@iup.edu. ... An extra can of veggies, some jars of PB&J and some boxes of pancake mix would go a long way when donated to three local food banks. A food drive to serve ICCAP, Chevy Chase Community Center and St. Thomas More University Parish food programs is set for 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Giant Eagle supermarket, White Township. It’s a project of the Knights of Columbus Council No. 1481 in Indiana. ... Twolick Valley Rod & Gun Club hosts its Bluegrass Weekend festivities from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday ... Margaret Higbee of Todd Bird Club leads a bird walk and watch from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday in White’s Woods ... the Cherryhill Township Fire Company’s spring gun raffle should mean a packed Station 240 from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday ... and Cookport Antique Machinery Show kicks off its 2022 season with its first points pull from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Green Township Community Fair Grounds.
SHOP TALK AT SIX
Gas prices increased to about $4.29 per gallon in the region this week, according to www.pennsylvaniagasprices.com. ... Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, stricken with cabin fever, is buoyed by The Rascals’ advice: “No sense in staying inside, if the weather’s fine and you’ve got the time,” from the ’60s hit “A Beautiful Morning.”
Good evening!
This column is compiled by Gazette staff writer Chauncey Ross. Email items for submission to cross@indianagazette.net.