GREENSBURG — “The Accent On-Air Summer Guide” will premiere at 11:30 a.m. Sunday on WTAE Channel 4 with details about how the Diocese of Greensburg is gradually moving back to normal and reconnecting with parishioners as beloved events return.
Also featured are stories about Bishop Larry J. Kulick’s “Mass around the Diocese” tour. The Bishop is celebrating Mass at a different parish throughout the diocese each weekend through June 26.
“It is a blessing to reunite with our parishioners, whether it be face to face or virtually, share the Gospel message and experience God’s wonder and His mercy while praying together,” Kulick said.
“The Accent On-Air Summer Guide” also features clergy of the diocese sharing why it is important to return to in-person worship — and how the diocese is working to keep the faithful safe as they do so.
There are also details on how to re-engage in your faith with an outdoor men’s conference, car cruise or a dinner prepared by local priests.
This episode also includes Msgr. Raymond E. Riffle sharing the recipe for a spicy pasta sauce that makes for an easy summer dinner.
“Food is an opportunity to share and provide nourishment to each other. This nourishment comes in many ways; not only physical nourishment we get through the food, but emotional, and even spiritual,” Msgr. Riffle said.
“The nourishment we provide each other is truly important, now more than ever, as we begin to heal and reawaken after the challenging year we have faced together.”
The show will re-air at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, June 6. The episode and individual stories also will be available for viewing at the end of May on www.theaccentonline.org.