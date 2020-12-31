BIG RUN, JEFFERSON COUNTY
State police at Punxsutawney said a driver was distracted by texting when his vehicle collided with a second vehicle on Route 119 at Thompson Street on Wednesday afternoon.
Troopers said Austin J. Whittaker, 21, of Punxsutawney, failed to yield prior to making a left turn from Route 119 onto Thompson Street and collided with a vehicle driven by Patrick A. Spiers, 20, of Punxsutawney.
Spiers was treated at the scene for what state police believed to be a minor injury. Troopers said charges of careless driving were filed against Whittaker with the Magisterial District Court in Reynoldsville.