DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
State police in the Kiski Valley said two people were flown to UPMC Presbyterian Saturday evening after a collision involving their motorcycle and a car on Route 981 south of Newhouse Road.
Troopers said Kristina M. Taylor, 38, of Lucernemines, suffered what appeared to be a serious injury as she was riding the motorcycle operated by Dale E. McAdams, 53, of Black Lick. Troopers said McAdams suffered what appeared to be a minor injury when his vehicle collided with a car driven by Michael V. Perna, 40, of Mansfield, Ohio.
State police said Perna was not injured in the crash reported Saturday at 5:18 p.m.