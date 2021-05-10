WHITE TOWNSHIP
State police reported a crash at 2707 West Pike at 9:43 a.m. May 2, when a Chevrolet Aveo driven by Susan Swanlek, 59, of Indiana, was struck by a Honda Accord driven by Rachel Pandullo, 39, of Blairsville.
Police reported Swanlek was traveling west when she attempted to turn left and was struck by Pandullo, who was eastbound.
Swanlek’s car spun around, went up a grass embankment and came to rest after coasting backwards, landing facing east in the westbound lane.
Pandullo’s car came to a final rest facing west in the eastbound shoulder, and police reported a mailbox also was struck.
Police said both drivers were wearing their seat belts and that Swanlek sustained injuries and was transported by Citizens’ EMS to IRMC for treatment. Pandullo sustained minor injuries and was evaluated at the scene by EMS, police said.