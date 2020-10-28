SALEM TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
An Infiniti QX56 driven by David Brallier, of Irwin, hit the rear of a Chevrolet Malibu driven by Mark Rearick, of Clymer, which in turn hit the back of a Honda Accord driven by Karl King, of Sewickley, at 11:10 a.m. Oct. 6 on Route 22, state police at Kiski Valley reported.
Troopers said King, 51, and Lovell Rearick, 49, of Clymer, were treated at the scene by Mutual Aid Ambulance paramedics and that King was transported to Forbes Hospital in Monroeville with a minor injury.