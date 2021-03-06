Derry Township, Westmoreland County
A 17-year-old New Florence girl at the wheel of a Jeep Cherokee and her passenger, a 16-year-old boy from Latrobe, escaped serious injury and possibly death Monday when the vehicle plunged upside down into a creek and floated downstream while it filled with water.
State police at Greensburg today reported that the vehicle hydroplaned on Route 30 near Route 217, slid across the road and hit a guardrail, then rode over the rail and went down a concrete embankment into Loyalhanna Creek.
The water carried the upside-down Jeep about 150 feet downstream before it became fully immersed, police said. Meanwhile the teenaged occupants crawled out through the rear window and swam safely to the edge of the creek. Both were sent to Forbes Hospital for treatment of suspected minor injuries, according to the report. Police withheld their names.
Troopers said the highway was closed for about an hour while the Jeep was dragged from the creek on Thursday, after the high waters subsided.