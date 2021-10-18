DERRY BOROUGH,
WESTMORELAND CO.State police from Greensburg said Michael Donahue, 38, of Marion Center, struck a parked Jeep and a residence along Owens Avenue Thursday at 10:30 p.m. Police said Marty Foreman, 46, a passenger in the car, was transported by ambulance to Forbes Regional Hospital on suspicion of a serious injury.
Donahue, police said, refused transport for treatment of a suspected minor injury. Donahue was charged by police with felony counts of aggravated assault by a vehicle and driving under the influence as well as misdemeanor and summary traffic and vehicle violations, and use as possession of drug paraphernalia.