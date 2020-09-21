DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
State police in the Kiski Valley said two vehicles were disabled in a crash Sunday at 4:41 p.m. on Route 22 at Tryon Drive.
Troopers said a 2016 Mazda CX-5 was making an unsafe lane change when it was struck by a 2018 GMC Sierra truck. No injuries were reported and no names were released for the drivers involved.
State police said Derry Township and Salem Township volunteer firefighters assisted at the scene.
A state police news release said charges are pending.