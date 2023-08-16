SOUTH BEND TWP., ARMSTRONG CO.
An investigation continues into a one-vehicle crash at 10:17 p.m. Aug. 4 on state Route 156 about one-tenth of a mile east of West Lebanon Road.
State police at Troop D, Kittanning, said a Toyota Corolla driven by Sierra L. Grguric, 26, of Clarksburg, Indiana County, failed to negotiate a curve in the road, went off the roadway, came back on the roadway, then left the roadway again and struck a utility pole.
Troopers said Grguric suffered what was suspected to be a minor injury and was treated at the scene by a Citizens’ Ambulance crew.
