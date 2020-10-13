BURRELL TOWNSHIP
State police at Indiana said a 17-year-old Mt. Pleasant, Westmoreland County, boy faces charges of running a red light and crashing his Honda Civic into a Chevrolet Silverado operated by Steven L. Krall, 62, of Coral.
The teen was not identified in the state police report or in court records. No injuries were reported to either driver or to two teenage passengers in the Civic.
The crash happened on Sunday at 6:52 a.m. on Corporate Campus Drive near the intersection with Route 22.