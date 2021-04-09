Armstrong Township
A Nissan Pathfinder driven by Carol Schuler, of Erie, and a Subaru XV Crosstrek driven by Susan Ohler, of Shelocta, collided at 10:30 a.m. Monday on Route 422 near Lions Health Camp Road, state police at Indiana reported.
Schuler, 58, was sent by Citizens’ Ambulance Service to Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown for treatment of an injury. Paramedics treated Ohler, 64, at the scene, according to police.
Derry Township, Westmoreland County
State police reported that Roy Bogle, of Latrobe, was sent to Excela Health Latrobe Hospital for treatment of an injury following a crash at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday on Route 217.
Troopers said a southbound Toyota Tacoma driven by Bogle crossed the highway, hit a mailbox, newspaper box and a sign, then struck a guiderail, ran into a ditch and overturned in a creek.
Derry volunteer firefighters and Mutual Aid Ambulance paramedics also responded to the scene.