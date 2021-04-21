YOUNG TOWNSHIP
Four people were flown on medical helicopters to regional trauma centers for treatment of injuries following a one-vehicle accident about 8:15 p.m. Sunday on Pounds Road, state police said Tuesday.
Details of the accident and the names of the injured were not released. Troopers said two adults and two children were injured in the crash.
The Iselin/West Lebanon and the Coal Run/McIntyre fire departments responded to assist police and mark landing areas for the helicopters.
The occupants of the vehicle were said to be in stable condition on Monday.