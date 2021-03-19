WHITE TOWNSHIP
State police at Indiana said a crash on Simpson Road at Old Route 119 South at 7:11 p.m. Monday resulted in no injuries to any of four people in the two vehicles, but there was disabling damage to both the Honda Pilot driven by Lindsy Smith, 29, of Homer City, and the GMC Terrain driven by Oren Stiver, 56, of Worthville.
Troopers said both vehicles were stopped at a stop sign when Stiver moved up in the intersection to gain a better vantage point and Smith moved forward, rear-ending Stiver’s vehicle.
State police said Smith was cited for careless driving.