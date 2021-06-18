INDIANA
A Honda CRV station wagon driven by Diane Raleigh, of Home, and a Chevrolet Equinox station wagon driven by Ronald Graff, of Oakdale, Allegheny County, collided at 3:32 p.m. Wednesday in the intersection of Water and North Ninth streets, Indiana Borough police reported Thursday.
Borough officers and Indiana firefighters helped to free Raleigh from her overturned vehicle, according to a report. Citizens’ Ambulance Service paramedics also responded to the scene; police didn’t report whether anyone required hospital care.