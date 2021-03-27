ACCIDENTS LOG

BIG RUN, JEFFERSON COUNTY

Two people were reported to be injured in a chain-reaction, three-car crash at 12:44 p.m. Tuesday on Route 119 (West Main Street) at Smyers Street, according to state police.

Troopers said a Mitsubishi Outlander driven by Eugene Reitz, of Punxsutawney, hit the rear of a GMC Envoy driven by Nicole Adams, of Dalmatia, which in turn hit the rear of a Toyota Rav4 driven by Tyler Kuntz, of Punxsutawney.

Kuntz, 21, and a passenger in the Rav4, Holly Osborn, 21, of Punxsutawney, were treated at the scene by Sykesville Ambulance paramedics, and Osborn was transported to Punxsutawney Area Hospital, according to the report.

Tags