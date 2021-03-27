BIG RUN, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Two people were reported to be injured in a chain-reaction, three-car crash at 12:44 p.m. Tuesday on Route 119 (West Main Street) at Smyers Street, according to state police.
Troopers said a Mitsubishi Outlander driven by Eugene Reitz, of Punxsutawney, hit the rear of a GMC Envoy driven by Nicole Adams, of Dalmatia, which in turn hit the rear of a Toyota Rav4 driven by Tyler Kuntz, of Punxsutawney.
Kuntz, 21, and a passenger in the Rav4, Holly Osborn, 21, of Punxsutawney, were treated at the scene by Sykesville Ambulance paramedics, and Osborn was transported to Punxsutawney Area Hospital, according to the report.