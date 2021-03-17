PINE TOWNSHIP
State police at Indiana, said Jenna Butler, 25, of Penn Hills, Allegheny County, suffered what was described as an injury of unknown severity in a one-vehicle crash Monday at 8:30 p.m. near 14345 Ben Franklin Highway.
Troopers said Butler failed to maintain control of her Hyundai Santa Fe which crossed both lanes of traffic, struck an embankment, went airborne and struck a utility pole.
State police said Butler was wearing a seatbelt but needed transport from the scene by Citizens’ Ambulance Service. No information was given about where she was taken for treatment.