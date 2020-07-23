PLUMVILLE
A spokesman for state police at the Troop A, Indiana, substation said a jeep went off Redding Run Road and overturned shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Troopers said the woman driving the vehicle was injured and flown by medical helicopter to UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh. Indiana County Emergency Management Agency said first responders were dispatched at 2:20 p.m., including state police, Citizens’ Ambulance Service and the Plumville District Volunteer Fire Department.
Plumville firefighters also were dispatched at 3:05 p.m. to set up a landing zone for the helicopter along Redding Run Road. The crash remains under investigation by state police.