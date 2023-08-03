State police at Troop A, Indiana, said operators of a 2016 Freightliner rig and a 2007 Kawasaki Vulcan motorcycle each were cited for traffic violations after a collision along Leech Avenue at Fourth Street, just outside Saltsburg on July 21 at 7:01 p.m.
Troopers said the motorcycle operated by Colin M. Shevlin, 23, of White Oak, Allegheny County, was northbound on Leech Avenue, while the rig operated by Larry W. Henry, 72, of Saltsburg, was eastbound, crossing Leech Avenue from Dollar General to Fourth Street, when it traveled into the path of Shevlin’s motorcycle.
Troopers said Shevlin’s vehicle swerved to avoid hitting the rig, left the roadway and came to a controlled final rest in a lot near Fourth Street.
State police said Henry’s rig struck a street sign before coming to a final rest in front of 317 Leech Ave.
Shevlin was taken by Citizens’ Ambulance to Forbes Regional Hospital in Monroeville with what was suspected to be a serious injury, while Henry escaped injury.
Troopers said Saltsburg Volunteer Fire Department assisted at the scene.
