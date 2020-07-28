SALTSBURG
State police said a motorist faces charges of driving while operating privileges were revoked or suspended, after a two-vehicle accident on Sunday at 3:16 p.m. along Ash Way near Marble Way.
Troopers said the operator of a truck backed onto the road and into the path of a westbound car.
There were no injuries and both drivers, neither of whom were identified, were able to remove their vehicles from the scene.
State police at Indiana said vehicles driven by Raymond J. Spisak, 64, of Saltsburg, and Savannah M. Sackett, 25, of Saltsburg, were involved in an accident Saturday at 12:15 p.m. on Washington Street near Marble Way.
Troopers reported no injuries in the collision.