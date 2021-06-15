GLEN CAMPBELL
Three people were hurt in a crash at 5:39 p.m. Saturday on Route 286 at First Avenue, state police reported Monday.
Troopers at Punxsutawney said a Buick Lacrosse driven by Edward Miloser, of Glen Campbell, entered the highway and collided with a Toyota Camry driven by Elizabeth Parkhurst, of Mahaffey, Clearfield County.
Police said a passenger, Diane Miloser, 62, of Glen Campbell, was sent by medical helicopter to Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown, and that Edward Miloser, 62, suffered a “possible injury.”
Parkhurst, 20, was transported by Veterans Memorial Ambulance Service to Punxsutawney Hospital then was transferred to Altoona Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.