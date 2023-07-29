BLAIRSVILLE
Blairsville Borough Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle accident that occurred shortly after 3 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of U.S. Route 22 and state Route 217.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or subscribe to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Purchase an Online Subscription to receive access to all website content of INDIANA GAZETTE.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$9.99
|for 31 days
|52 Weeks Online Subscription
|$99.99
|for 365 days
|1 Day Pass
|$1.00
|for 1 day
Already a Print Subscriber? Register here to access your free website content of INDIANA GAZETTE.
Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 83F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 62F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: July 29, 2023 @ 1:22 am
BLAIRSVILLE
Blairsville Borough Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle accident that occurred shortly after 3 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of U.S. Route 22 and state Route 217.
Police said Barbara Detwiler, of Blairsville, was traveling south on Route 217 when a vehicle operated by Edward Evans, of Dayton, Armstrong County, pulled out from the stop sign at the Route 22 off-ramp to make a left turn, failing to yield the right of away and pulling into the path of Detwiler’s vehicle.
Police Chief Louis J. Sacco said no one was injured, but Detwiler’s vehicle had to be towed from the scene.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.