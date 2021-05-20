COWANSHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
State police said Alex Stiteler, of Dayton, and Ethan Walker, of Kittanning, were injured at 6:44 a.m. when a Polaris RGR S 900 all-terrain vehicle driven by Stiteler hit two trees in a field along Sagamore Road.
Troopers reported that Stiteler walked home from the scene of the wreck and that Walker “was found along the roadside hours after the crash occurred.” Walker, 18, was sent to UPMC Presbyterian for treatment, and Stiteler, 19, was transported to Armstrong County Memorial Hospital.
Police cited Stiteler with failure to stop and provide information or render aid and with reckless driving in summary papers filed at Rural Valley District Court.