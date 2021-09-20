O’HARA TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
State police at Kittanning said that David O. Fichte, 42, of Oakmont, was driving south on State Route 28 Sept. 3 when his Oldsmobile Bravo became disabled due to mechanical issues.
Police said traffic was diverting around the car when, at 5:31 a.m., a 34-year-old man from Dayton also traveling south, Shane R. McMeans, was unable to stop in time as his Toyota RAV4 struck the rear of Fichte’s car and became disabled by the impact.
Police reported Fitche’s car sustained minor damage, and both vehicles were towed from the scene.
Police also said that both drivers wore seat belts and were not injured by the crash.