BELL TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
State police at Punxsutawney reported a traffic accident under investigation from 8:23 p.m. on June 8 along Clawson Street near Valley Road. Troopers said a pickup truck operated by Randon J. Brown, 19, of Punxsutawney, went out of control as he tried to negotiate a sharp left turn. State police said the truck struck an embankment and overturned, but wound up on all four wheels.
Brown was examined at the scene by Jefferson County EMS but was not reported to be injured.