SOUTH BEND TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTY

State police at Troop D, Kittanning, said a car driven by Bonnie A. Elkins, 67, of Shelocta, struck and caused to overturn a car driven by Connie E. Kepple, 77, of Spring Church, on Saturday at 8:35 a.m. at the intersection of state Route 156 and Gobblers Run Road.