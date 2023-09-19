SOUTH BEND TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
State police at Troop D, Kittanning, said a car driven by Bonnie A. Elkins, 67, of Shelocta, struck and caused to overturn a car driven by Connie E. Kepple, 77, of Spring Church, on Saturday at 8:35 a.m. at the intersection of state Route 156 and Gobblers Run Road.
State police said Elkins was not injured. Citizens’ Ambulance took Kepple to a medical facility with what was termed a suspected minor injury. Elderton Volunteer Fire Company and Martin’s Towing also assisted at the scene.
Troopers said Elkins was cited for failure to observe a stop sign. Rural Valley Magisterial District Judge Kevin Lee McCausland is awaiting a plea in that case.
