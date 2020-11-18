PUNXSUTAWNEY, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Two state police troopers escaped injury at 10:41 a.m. Nov. 9 when the driver of a pickup truck stopped ahead of their state cruiser at an intersection shifted the truck into reverse and hit the front of the police car, according to a report.
Troopers said William Startzell, of Big Run, the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado, and troopers Gregory Kunselman and Nathan Drumm, both of Punxsutawney, who were riding in a Ford Police Interceptor, all used seat belts at the time of the accident on McHugh Avenue at North Main Street (Route 36).
Police said Startzell, 65, was cited for two traffic violations.