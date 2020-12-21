PINE TOWNSHIP
A Ford F-150XLT truck driven by Gilbert Detwiler, of Heilwood, ran into a ditch and overturned at 9:30 p.m. Thursday on Front Street just north of Route 553, according to a state police report.
Troopers at Indiana said no one was injured.
o o o
A Chevrolet Equinox driven by a motorist identified only as “Bartoletti” hit a deer at 5:59 p.m. Saturday on Route 422.
It happened near Deer Lane, state police said.
No one was said to have been injured.
SALEM TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
State police reported that a Jeep Cherokee driven by Patrick Pearce, of Indiana, ran up an embankment along Route 22 near Oakhill Road at 8:15 a.m. Sunday, rolled onto its side, bounced off an accumulation of snow and came to rest on the shoulder of the road.
No one was reported to be injured.
DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
A Honda Fit driven by Lilly Oroark, of Canonsburg, Washington County, slid off Route 22 at Westinghouse Road at 9:06 a.m. Sunday, according to police.
Troopers reported that the car required towing but that no one was injured.
BELL TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Jason Mehalic, of Apollo, escaped harm at 7:56 p.m. Wednesday, when the Ram 5500 truck he was driving slid through the intersection of Routes 819 and 981, hit a mailbox and a road sign, ran down into a ditch and hit an embankment, state police reported.
KNOX TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
A GMC Sierra driven by Nathan Burkett, of Punxsutawney, ran through a stair railing, hit the corner of a building, hit a propane tank and came to a halt in a culvert on Ramsaytown Road at Five Mile Run Road at 7:25 p.m. Wednesday, state police reported. Troopers at Punxsutawney said Burkett and three passengers in the vehicle escaped injury.
HENDERSON TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
State police said no one was hurt when a Chevrolet Malibu driven by Amanda Fyock, of Punxsutawney, ran off Route 119 and hit a utility pole at Hemlock Road at 11:19 a.m. Thursday.
BARR TOWNSHIP, CAMBRIA COUNTY
A Chevrolet Spark driven by Roseanne Oros, of Carrolltown, hit an embankment at 9:04 p.m. Friday and overturned on Blue Goose Road, according to state police at Ebensburg.
Oros, 43, was transported by Veterans Memorial Ambulance Service to Miners Hospital near Hastings for treatment of a minor injury, police said.