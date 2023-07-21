PLUMCREEK TWP., ARMSTRONG COUNTY

State police at Troop D, Kittanning, said a Jeep operated by Emily C. Scherf, 19, of Shelocta, struck a car driven by Kayla I. Claypoole, 33, of Kittanning, on U.S. Route 422 just west of Run Around Road on Tuesday at 5:25 p.m.