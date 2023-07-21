PLUMCREEK TWP., ARMSTRONG COUNTY
State police at Troop D, Kittanning, said a Jeep operated by Emily C. Scherf, 19, of Shelocta, struck a car driven by Kayla I. Claypoole, 33, of Kittanning, on U.S. Route 422 just west of Run Around Road on Tuesday at 5:25 p.m.
Troopers said Scherf was eastbound on U.S. 422 and apparently was distracted by the stereo in her vehicle. State police said she did not see a vehicle stop in front of her to make a turn and was forced to travel into the westbound lane, where she struck Claypoole’s car.
State police said Scherf was not injured but Claypoole was taken by Citizens’ Ambulance to Indiana Regional Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries.
A citation issued to Scherf was withdrawn. Both vehicles were towed from the scene by Martin’s Towing.
Elderton Volunteer Fire Company assisted at the scene.
