BURRELL TOWNSHIP
State police at Indiana said two people were injured in a three-vehicle crash Sunday at 2:05 p.m. on Route 22 about a tenth of a mile east of Corporate Campus Drive.
Troopers said a minivan driven by Mari G. Psarakis, 51, of Montgomery, Lycoming County, was unable to slow down as a traffic signal was changing and hit the rear end of a sport utility vehicle driven by Kimberly A. Lassak, 31, of Portage.
In turn, Lassak’s vehicle was pushed into a pickup truck operated by Robert L. Pizer, 52, of Blairsville.
Citizens’ Ambulance took Psarakis and Pizer to Indiana Regional Medical Center for treatment of what troopers described as minor injuries.
Lassak, two passengers in her vehicle and a passenger in Pizer’s truck were not injured. Troopers said Pizer’s truck could be driven from the scene, but Hafer’s Towing was called in for the other vehicles.
WEST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP
State police at Indiana said a pickup truck driven by a 16-year-old male from Robinson failed to negotiate a left curve on Route 259 near Jericho Road on Dec. 26 at 3:36 p.m.
Troopers said it went out of control on the slushy roadway and overturned. The teenager was taken by Citizens’ Ambulance to Conemaugh Medical Center with what troopers called a suspected minor injury. The youth was not otherwise identified.