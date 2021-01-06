EAST FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
State police reported that a Dodge Caravan driven by Ashley King, of Rural Valley, and a GMC Sierra driven by Joshua Lewis, of Fenelton, Armstrong County, collided at 5:47 p.m. Saturday on Franklin Hill Road near Walmart.
Troopers reported that no one was injured.
BLACKLICK TOWNSHIP, CAMBRIA COUNTY
State police said that a Mazda driven by Nathan Botsford, of Camden, N.C., hit a utility pole at 4:51 p.m. Friday on Route 422 near Cardiff Road. Troopers reported no injuries.
DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Three people were injured at 7:39 p.m. Dec. 1 when a Chevrolet Cruze driven by Richard Wood, of Latrobe, and a Nissan Altima driven by Matthew Yanits, of Blairsville, collided on snow-covered Route 217 near Don Street, state police reported today.
Kiski Valley-based troopers reported that Wood, 40; Yanits, 20; and a passenger, Matthew Yanits, 40, of Blairsville, were transported to Forbes Regional Hospital for treatment of injuries.
SALEM TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
A Kia Soul driven by Linda Mills, of Derry, hit a utility pole and an embankment along Route 819 near Aster Lane at 7:53 a.m. Thursday, according to state police.
Mills, 46, was treated at the scene by Mutual Aid Ambulance paramedics, police said.