BLACKLICK TOWNSHIP, CAMBRIA COUNTY
State police reported that Michael Williams, of Cresson, escaped injury at 9:46 a.m. Nov. 18 after he swerved his Hyundai Elantra to avoid a collision with another car on Route 422 near Edward Lane.
The Elantra hit a utility pole along the road, police said.
BELL TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
A Chevrolet Cavalier driven by Todd Hilty, of North Apollo, went over an embankment along Route 819 and plowed into a large shrub near McDivitt Road at 8:12 a.m. Tuesday, state police reported.
Troopers said Hilty, 31, was transported to Allegheny Valley Hospital, New Kensington, for treatment of a minor injury.
WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
State police said Valerie Gaston, of Punxsutawney, was sent to Penn Highland DuBois medical center for treatment of an injury following an accident at 12:11 a.m. Monday on Route 322 near Big Run-Prescottville Road.
Troopers reported that a Honda CRV driven by Gaston, 45, hit a deer on the highway and required towing from the scene.