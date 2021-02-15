White Township
State police reported that a northbound Chevrolet Malibu hit and killed a deer on the Route 119 bypass about a half mile north of Route 422 at 8:43 a.m. Saturday. The driver’s name wasn’t released. No one was reported to have been injured; the car required towing.
o o o
A Ford Explorer driven by Garrett Glasser, of Indiana, hit a deer on South Sixth Street (Route 954) north of Indian Springs Road at 10:33 p.m. Saturday, according to a report. State police said no one was injured.
Montgomery Township
A Ford F-150XLT truck driven by Edward Barnosky, of Cherry Tree, hit a utility pole along Route 286 near Cherry Tree Road at 9:22 a.m. Tuesday, state police at Indiana reported today. Troopers at Indiana reported that no one was injured.
Canoe Township
William Brickell, of Rochester Mills, escaped injury at 11:39 a.m. Saturday when the Jeep Cherokee he was driving slid on ice and hit a tree along Leasure Run Road, state police reported.
South Mahoning Township
State police withheld the name of a motorist who was at the wheel of a Chevrolet Avalanche that slid on ice on Sinktown Road, hit a pile of logs and got stuck in snow north of Crooks Road at 9:26 a.m. Sunday. Troopers at Indiana reported no injuries.
Derry Twp., Westmoreland Co.
State police said a Pontiac Sunfire driven by Samuel Cottom, of Latrobe, wrecked at 9:28 p.m. Jan. 15 on Route 982 at Industrial Boulevard. No injuries were reported.
o o o
A Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck driven by Trevor Bartlebaugh, of Blairsville, hit a Honda Accord parked along Route 981 at Noel Drive at 3:28 p.m. Thursday, state police reported today. Both vehicles required towing. No one was said to be injured.
o o o
A Dodge Caravan slid on snow and hit a guard rail along Route 981 several times at 9:58 p.m. Wednesday, according to a report released today by state police at Kiski Valley. Troopers withheld the driver’s name and said that no one was injured.
o o o
Troopers at Kiski Valley said today that a Nissan Frontier hit a mailbox, a newspaper box and a fence post along the south shoulder or Pittsburgh Street, then hit an embankment on the north side of the road at 7:56 a.m. Sunday. Investigators withheld the name of the driver. No injuries were reported.
Wayne Township, Armstrong Co.
A Toyota Yaris driven by Emily O’Connor, of Ebensburg, ran into a ditch and overturned at 9:14 a.m. Feb. 6 on Peoples Road near Boat Launch Road, state police at Kittanning reported today. O’Connor, 26, was treated by Citizens’ Ambulance Service paramedics at the scene, was transported to the Dayton fire station, then was flown by helicopter to UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh for treatment of injuries, police said.