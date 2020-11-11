INDIANA
Borough police reported that a Toyota Camry hit a utility pole at 2:04 p.m. Monday along Oakland Avenue at Church Street.
Police withheld the name of the motorist and said no one was injured.
DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
State troopers at Kiski Valley said that a Subaru Outback driven by Kathleen Yanci, of Coral, and a Volkswagen Jetta driven by Rashawn Russell, of Pittsburgh, collided at 1:26 a.m. Oct. 22 on Route 22 when Russell swerved his car to avoid a deer on the highway.
No injuries were reported.
o o o
A Chevrolet Cruze driven by Sean Lawther, of Monroeville, hit a deer on Route 22 near Dallas Lane at 6:36 a.m. Saturday, state police reported.
No one was said to be injured.
LOYALHANNA TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
State police said that a Hyundai Elantra driven by a 17-year-old girl from Greensburg went into a skid on Route 981, hit a guardrail and ran off the side of the road.
Troopers withheld the driver’s name and reported that no one was injured.