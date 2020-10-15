West Wheatfield Township
A Jeep Compass hit a black bear at 7:22 p.m. Monday on Route 259 near Bowser Road, state police at Indiana reported. Troopers withheld the name of a woman who was driving the Jeep and reported no injuries.
Youngwood, Westmoreland County
State police reported that a Nissan Rogue driven by Matthew Steffey, of Indiana, and a Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Donna Karrh, of Latrobe, were involved in an accident at 8:59 a.m. Monday on Route 119 (Sixth Street) near Burton Avenue. Troopers at Greensburg said no one was injured and gave no other details.