WEST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a car sustained moderate front-end damage when it hit a snow- and slush-covered portion of Route 22 just east of Clay Pike Road on Tuesday at 11:16 a.m.
Troopers said the car struck a steel guide rail. The name of the driver was not disclosed, but state police said his car was removed at the driver’s request by a towing company.
PLUMCREEK TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
State police at Kittanning are investigating two crashes in recent days on Route 422.
On Saturday at 2:38 p.m., Ashley M. Irvin, 30, of Kittanning, and passenger Jennifer L. McKay, 36, of Indiana, had what troopers suspected to be minor injuries after their Ford Ranger crashed about a quarter-mile north of Braddish Road. State police said that crash remains under investigation.
On Jan. 28 at 7:25 p.m., Emily G. Moretti, 18, of Oakmont, Allegheny County, escaped injury when her Honda Civic ran into the unsecured load of another vehicle just east of Margaret Road.
Troopers said the driver of the unit towing that load continued on and did not stop to provide information.
They said Moretti’s car incurred undercarriage and exhaust system damage but she was able to drive from the scene.