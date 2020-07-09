CONEMAUGH TOWNSHIP
Emergency responders feverishly worked to extricate Richard Stineman, of Coral, from the wreckage of a Ford Escape, and an airborne medical crew flew him on a helicopter to Forbes Hospital in Monroeville following a crash at 9:41 a.m. Tuesday.
State police said Stineman lost control of the car when he swerved to avoid a deer on Route 286 near Young Road. The car hit a tree and overturned, according to the report.
Tunnelton-Conemaugh Township, Saltsburg and Coal Run/McIntyre volunteer firefighters and Lifestat Ambulance paramedics assisted at the scene of the wreck.
Troopers reported that Stineman, 53, suffered an apparent serious head injury and other minor injuries.
BANKS TOWNSHIP
A Ford Mustang driven by Elick Webster, of Cherry Tree, ran off Hemlock Lake Road and hit a utility pole near Brickell Road at 11:48 a.m. Friday, according to state police.
Troopers at Punxsutawney said no one was injured.
BURNSIDE TOWNSHIP, CLEARFIELD COUNTY
A Chevrolet Silverado driven by Steven Dewitt, of Burnside, ran out of control on Route 219 (Patchin Highway) at 6:14 p.m. Friday, then hit an embankment and rolled over, state police reported today.
Dewitt, 39, was checked by Citizens’ Ambulance Service paramedics at the scene of the wreck.
Troopers reported being uncertain whether Dewitt was injured or transported to a hospital.