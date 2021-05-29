EAST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP
A Johnstown man was treated at the scene for what was suspected to be a minor injury after an accident that may have been triggered by a medical incident shortly after noon Thursday on Route 403.
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said Derek T. Malkin, 21, experienced a possible seizure and lost consciousness. His pickup truck went off the roadway into bushes and a small gully, before coming to rest in a small ditch.
Troopers said Malkin and his passenger, Katie L. Fresch, 20, of Johnstown, were wearing seat belts. Fresch was not injured, while emergency medical personnel examined Malkin for seizure-like symptoms.
State police said his truck was towed from the scene by Butch’s Auto.