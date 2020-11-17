WHITE TOWNSHIP
State police withheld the name of the driver of an Oldsmobile Alera that ran off Fulton Run Road and hit an embankment at 1:31 a.m. Monday.
The Indiana fire department and Citizens’ Ambulance Service also responded to the scene of the wreck.
Troopers said the driver was uninjured and the car was driven away after the accident.
BELL TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
State police said a 17-year-old Punxsutawney boy was transported to Punxsutawney Hospital for treatment of injuries at 12:12 p.m. Sunday after a Mitsubishi Outlander hit a utility pole and overturned along Airport Road.