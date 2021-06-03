CENTER TOWNSHIP
A Chevrolet Spark driven by Sheron Wyszynski, 53, of Homer City, hit two deer on Route 119 near Holiday Lane at 5:18 a.m. Sunday, state police reported.
Police said Wyszynski escaped injury.
DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Two people were injured at 10:19 a.m. Monday in a collision of a van and a motorcycle on Route 217 near Chestnut Ridge Road, according to state police at Kiski Valley.
Troopers said a Dodge Caravan driven by Samuel Mahkovic, of Greensburg, and a Kawasaki Vulcan operated by Joshua Jones, of Derry, were involved in the wreck.
A passenger on the Kawasaki, Lesile Jones, 42, of Derry, was sent by ambulance to an unspecified hospital in Pittsburgh for treatment of a serious injury, police said.
Joshua Jones, 42, was treated at the scene but declined to be sent for hospital care, according to police.