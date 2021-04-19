Barr Township, Clearfield County
A Dodge Ram 1500 truck hit a tree along Route 553 near Krumenacker Lane at 12:17 am. April 10 when the driver swerved to avoid a deer on the road, state police reported.
Troopers said the driver, Sara Casto, of Portage, escaped harm and a passenger, Anthony Casto, also of Portage, was treated at the scene for a minor injury of his arm.
Derry Township, Westmoreland County
Madalein Lorince, of Mount Pleasant, and John Noonan, of Greensburg, escaped harm at 2:18 p.m. Wednesday when Lorince’s Kia Sportage hit the rear of Noonan’s Ford Escape on Pandora Road, state police reported.
o o o
A Hyundai Tucson sport utility vehicle ran out of control on Route 30 when the driver was stricken by a medical condition, and was steered off the road into a grassy area by the front seat passenger at 5:48 p.m. Thursday, according to state police.
Troopers withheld the names of the occupants and reported that the driver declined further medical evaluation after being checked by Mutual Aid paramedics at the scene.