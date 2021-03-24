Armstrong Township
A Volkswagen Jetta driven by Michael Anderson, of Cherry Tree, hit a deer on Route 422 near Anthony Run Road at 9:52 p.m. Saturday, according to a state police report. No one was said to have been injured. Troopers said the car required towing.
Grant Township
State police reported that a Subaru Forester driven by Thomas Morris, of Mahaffey, Clearfield County, drifted off Abel Road, hit an embankment and rolled onto the passenger side near Smith Street at 2:13 p.m. Thursday.
A passing motorist helped Morris, 78, out of the vehicle, police said. Troopers reported that no one was injured.
East Wheatfield Township
David McIntire, of Seward, was injured at 11:39 p.m. Saturday when the Mercury Sable he was driving crashed and burned on West Philadelphia Street Extension at McClain Hill Road near Armagh, state police reported.
McIntire, 39, told troopers that he steered the car off the road after the rear tires locked up.
He noticed sparks and flames coming from the rear of the vehicle and suffered a minor burn when he tried to extinguish the flames.
The Armagh & East Wheatfield Township fire department was sent to put out the fire. Troopers said the blaze damaged the “complete rear end of the vehicle and interior” and reported that McIntire declined medical treatment for his injury.