INDIANA
Borough police said a Ford Focus driven by Vincent Adamson, of Indiana, hit a Honda Civic at 12:39 a.m. Saturday while it was parked on North Second Street between Water and Oak streets.
No injuries were reported.
DERRY TOWNSHIP
Two people were injured at 7:54 p.m. Saturday when a Harley-Davidson FLHTCU Ultra motorcycle hit a deer on Route 217, state police reported.
The driver, Kelly Kutzer, 55, and passenger, Kimberly Kutzer, 52, both of Latrobe, were sent by medical helicopter to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh for treatment of injuries, according to the report.
Blairsville and Derry volunteer firefighters and Mutual Aid Ambulance paramedics also responded to the scene of the crash.